5 displaced by attic fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Red Cross is helping five people with temporary housing after a fire in central Fresno.It happened just after 11 on Monday night at a duplex on Thomas and Eighth Street.Firefighters believe the blaze started in the attic of the duplex.Five people were living in one side of the duplex, and three people were living in the other unit.Everyone was able to get out safely."It did do significant damage to one of the two units. It did alert the occupants by smoke detector cells so it really validates the need to make sure you've got working smoke detectors in the house," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Randy Reitz.Firefighters say there was no significant damage to the unit with three residents.They're investigating what caused the fire.No one was hurt, and the Red Cross says right now the five displaced are staying with family.