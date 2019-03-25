FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, March 25, 2019:Fresno police have 20-year-old Danny Duran in jail, accused in a deadly stabbing at a Central Fresno party.It happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Fruit and Ashlan.20-year-old John Sandoval died at the scene while two men and a woman suffered serious injuries.Duran was turned into police by his family.An argument led to the deadly attack.The search is underway for the gunman who shot and killed a man in West Central Fresno.Police found the victim dead in his car just after midnight Sunday morning.They say he was attacked about a mile away at an apartment complex near Clinton and Valentine.A motive for the attack is unknown.An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a large shed in Tulare County.It broke out last night just after 11 Sunday night at a farm on Road 140 and Avenue 200 that's just southeast of Tulare.The shed used to house pigs, but crews say it was currently empty.Democrats on Capitol Hill are preparing to bring Attorney General William Barr in front of Congress.They want him to testify about the results of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.It found no proof of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election.At least 14 of the people charged in the college admissions scandal are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston today.The allegations claim million of dollars in bribes were paid to get students into some of the best schools in the country.The architect of the scheme, William "Rick" Singer, already pleaded guilty.