5 things you need to know before you go

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

Here are the five things you need to know before you go today.The search is on for two suspects after a man was shot at a Southwest Fresno gas station.It happened just before two this morning.Police say the suspects were at the station pumping gas when a third man approached.An apparent argument occurred and one suspect pulled out a gun, firing several shots and hitting the victim in the face.He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.The suspects were last seen driving a red or maroon colored Ford Expedition.A man is in the hospital this morning with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in the community of Friant.It happened around seven last night on Friant road.Officers say the man believed to be in his fifties was in the roadway and not in a crosswalk when he was hit.The driver stopped to help.The National Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is suing Fresno County to find out which ballots the elections office rejected.Fresno County is arguing it doesn't have to provide those records.This comes as at least one race for the 21st congressional district is coming down to the wire.The deadline to finish the vote counts is next week.Frustration along the southern border is headed to the crisis as more migrants are flooding into northern Mexico and living conditions are declining.This comes as U.S. officials are warning of a massive backlog, saying it could be weeks, or even months before they begin processing asylum claims.A storm system will bring wet weather to the Valley for the next few days. The National Weather Service says this system will bring heavy rain and heavy snow to Central California.There is already a flash flood watch in effect for the foothill areas near Mariposa, Madera, Fresno and Tulare. There is also a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Southern Sierra from Yosemite NP to the Kern County line.