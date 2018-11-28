Man shot in the face at a Southwest Fresno gas station, police looking for suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are searching for the suspects involved in an early morning shooting at a Southwest Fresno gas station.

Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Valero on Jensen and Elm.

According to officers, two men were pumping gas when another man walked up to them. Moments later, one of the two pumping gas pulled out a gun and fired multiple times.

The victim was hit once, in the face. The bullet went from one side of his face to the other. He then made his way into the store, where there were several clerks and customers.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and being treated at this time.

Police say the suspects took off in a maroon or red Ford Expedition.

At this point, there is no description of the suspects.

Police are looking at surveillance video right now, but say that the shooting was not caught on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man severely injured after being struck by car on Friant Rd.
Suspect identified, arrested for murder of Porterville woman
Gladding family honored at 'Helping One Woman' event in Clovis
City of Fresno prepares for storm system approaching Central Valley
Tenants of Madera apartment complex forced to leave after crash causes power outage
Man who lost home in Camp Fire gets pardon from governor for old drug conviction
Valley helps ship out Best Buy orders
Local breweries join others to create 'Resilience' IPA to help Camp Fire victims
Show More
State Center community colleges participating in Giving Tuesday
Jury set to decide fate of man accused of killing wife, removing body at her request
Former Merced Pastor sentenced to more than 100 years in prison
Man who fired gun in Tower District, killing 16-year old bystander sentenced 24 years
School limits number of condiments students can have
More News