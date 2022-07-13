affordable housing

500 new affordable apartments to be built in Visalia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

500 new affordable apartments to be built in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Visalia is growing, so there is a demand for more homes, especially affordable ones.

Visalia Mayor Steve Nelsen says several areas of town will soon look very different with apartments.

"I've been here for a number of years, and it's amazing. We are now probably at 144,000," says Nelsen.

That's the number of people now living in Visalia, a number growing thanks to large corporations like Amazon hiring hundreds of employees quickly.

Mayor Nelsen says with that growth comes demand for affordable homes.

"We have a lot of growth in the industrial park, a lot of starting positions, Amazon, UPS and some others but can you afford that 360k median price range for a house so apartment comes into play, what we call multi-family units," says Nelsen.

Nelsen says the city has recently approved several building permits, including two large multi-family projects going through the city site plan review process.

One is the Caldwell Apartments, located on Lovers Lane and Caldwell Avenue.

The other is Packwood Apartments on Demaree Street, south of Caldwell.

Both projects total about 500 units.

"It's planned out, I think we've done our diligence in making sure we have housing for everyone, and we are staying on course, and I think it's working out well for the city," says Nelsen.

Nelsen says even with these new affordable apartments, he's concerned people will struggle to become homeowners as prices continue to rise.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenvisaliareal estate developmentdevelopmentaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Groundbreaking held for affordable housing complex in central Fresno
Fresno County's LGBTQ+ community faces housing barriers, report shows
Affordable independent living home set to open in Fresno
Pres. Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs
TOP STORIES
Violent court outburst as Valley child sex convict delays punishment
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 3,200 acres
Stay hydrated and out of the sun during the Valley summer, experts say
Thinking of buying a car? You might be in for sticker shock
SF couple allowed to use driveway again after $1.5K fine ordeal
US tourist falls into Mount Vesuvius after taking selfie
Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to complete $44B acquisition
Show More
Fresno man sentenced for killing man dressed in drag in 2017
Bicyclist hit and killed by car on Highway 198 in Visalia, CHP says
CA Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Washington; 2024 chatter follows
Experts warn smoke from Yosemite fire could move into Central Valley
Fresno's first two retail weed stores are finally open
More TOP STORIES News