8-year-old killed by train was urged by mother to crawl under train and cross tracks, police say

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was a terrible accident that occurred just before 6 p.m. on Monday, traumatizing for the children and adults who witnessed the child being cut in half as the train suddenly lurched forward.

Long trains often block access in this neighborhood and police say a mother, Joy Collins, was attempting to get across the street to catch a bus with her two kids, a 9-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter.

Among the eyewitness a 12 year old boy, "She told the boy and the girl to go under, and the girl went under, the train started moving, and she got caught, and she started getting dragged."

RELATED: 'Nothing could prepare me for what I've seen': witness recalls seeing 8-year-old get hit by train

The girl was dragged several hundred feet down the track. Her body mangled as she cried for her mother.

"She was like, 'Mom! Mom!' And when she got over there she was still moving and right when the paramedics, the firefighters and the cops came, she passed," the 12-year-old witness said.

The child's legs were cut off by the train. Police Chief Jerry Dyer said his officers arrested the mother, charging her with child endangerment. She is now out on bond.

"A mother placed her daughter in a position where she could be seriously injured or killed," Chief Dyer said in a press conference.

The little girl has been identified as Joyanna Harris. Police say her 9-year-old brother has been placed by into a safe environment.

Neighbors were obviously shocked, but say kids play on the tracks all the time, several had actually been climbing on the train before the mishap.
