FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Atlanta spa shooting rampage that left eight people dead last Tuesday sparked nationwide outrage.
RELATED: Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise, where do we go from here?
With each new attack, Asian Americans are feeling increasingly vulnerable.
Action News Race and Culture reporter Linda Ha spoke with two Fresno State students about the emotional toll.
RELATED: Atlanta shooting escalates fear and concern among Asian American community
Young Asian Americans speak up against violence, harassment
RACE AND CULTURE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News