Increase in animal abandonment across Central California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dumped dogs and cast-away cats is a common sight across Central California.

"We were notified that there was a crate with adult cats and kittens inside, dumped at the front of the miss winkles facility," said Erin Ford-Horio, supervisor at Clovis Animal Services.

Clovis is not alone, the Fresno Animal Center has also seen an increase in feral felines.

"It is kitten season so we are seeing a lot more kittens being brought to the center, or a lot of people out in the community are finding them, sometimes in their backyards," said Alma Torres, interim director at Fresno Animal Center.

But kittens are best cared for with their mothers and people who ditch their pets can face charges.

"Abandoning an animal is a crime according to state law as well as the Clovis municipal code. So, we have cited people for abandoning animals," said Ford-Horio.

In Clovis you can be fined $100 per animal and across California, anyone who intentionally harms an animal may also face prison time.

While many shelters acknowledge they don't always have enough space, they are willing to work something out.

"When animals who don't have a voice are dumped, it is very disheartening for staff because we want to help them," said Ford-Horio.

"If anybody feels the need to dump an animal at a shelter, for us, please reach out to us, lets have the conversations as to what it is that they need," said Torres.

One new owner says because all the local shelters he called were full he decided to keep the puppy he found - and officials say sometimes that's the best thing you can do.

"We really do rely quite heavily on our community members who do find pets, to really try and hold onto them for as long as they can," said Ford-Horio.

Cary Catalano says he found a dog, now named Bele, on Belmont.

He says this perfect pup ran to him, so he knew it was meant to be.

"Nothing we would do to say no to a dog that was walking the streets of our community," said Cary Catalano.

For now, beautiful Bele has a temporary home until she can find a forever family.

"'Hey, we don't want this beautiful creature that came into this world just wanting to have fun and have a place to live and a place to be loved.' Not an option for us. So, this dog will stay with us, until we find her a great home," said Catalano.

