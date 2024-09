Man dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with gunshot wound, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was dropped off at the hospital just before 3:30 am Monday.

They say he suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and is currently being uncooperative with investigators.

There is no suspect information at this time as the investigation continues.