Fresno Police keeping an eye out for any DUI drivers during Cinco De Mayo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People were out enjoying Cinco De Mayo on Sunday afternoon, but Fresno Police officers were also keeping a close eye on anyone who was under the influence

People were out at the Tower District for Cinco De Mayo festivities.

At Bobby Salazar's, it was a packed house. The booming music could be heard from outside and people could be seen enjoying their food and drinks.

"A great tradition," said Deron Debaritz the General Manager at Bobby Salazar's in the Tower District. "We make great food, serve cold, great drinks. We're a safe and fun place to be."

The restaurant spent Friday preparing for Cinco De Mayo. The holiday is one of their biggest and busiest days of the year.

"It's a lot of love in here," said Dearitz. "We have a lot great customers and guests that come visit us. So we try to make it fun and safe."

While people are out having a good time, Fresno Police officers will also be patrolling the streets. Making sure that people are staying safe.

"We'll have a traffic squad out," said Sgt. Mike Stanford with the Fresno Police Department. "One of their primary functions is going be to look for DUI drivers and enforce DUI laws to try and keep the road safe and prevent traffic collisions from happening."

Sergeant Stanford it's around holidays, like Cinco De Mayo, where they do see an increase in DUI drivers.

"We can anticipate that there's probably going be more people getting together for those reasons at barbecues and events and enjoying themselves and drinking alcoholic beverages," said Stanford, "We just want to encourage the public to make good decisions."

With Bobby Salazar's expecting to be busy until 10 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant is also taking steps to make sure their customers stay safe.

"We have ID checks, we have unbelievable security," said Debaritz. "We've trained and gone over classes and done all kinds of things. We make it a safe environment for people."

