FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are dousing out hot spots at a home burning in Fresno's Tower District.

Crews were called to the home on College and Elizabeth Avenues just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the duplex, as crews hose it down.

The building was abandoned, but investigators did find evidence of homeless activity.

Officials also say the structure has caught fire before back in November.

There's no word yet on how this blaze started.