Jon Bon Jovi recording charity single at Abbey Road Studios for Prince Harry's Invictus Games

A video posted to Sussex Royal's Instagram account on Thursday show the two in a text conversation.
According to the video, the New Jersey rocker will be in London next week. He says he will not have his band, but will have "back up."
The Invictus Games Foundation's social account elaborated a little more about the collaboration.
According to the foundation, Jon Bon Jovi will be joined by Prince Harry at Abbey Road Studios, known for being the recording studio of The Beatles. Bon Jovi will be recording a charity single " Unbroken" with the Invictus Game Choir.
The text conversation goes like this:
Bon Jovi: Hey Harry, how's it going?
Harry: Hey! I'm good! Just livin' on a prayer...What's up?
Bon Jovi: I'm in London on the 28th of February and have an idea...#Invictus
Harry: Nice! Is it you and the band?
Bon Jovi: Just me for now, but don't worry - I've got some back up that I think will work...
Harry: Ha! Don't expect me to sing..BUT I'll give it a shot!
The caption on the video makes sure to point out that this was not a real text message exchange.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will break free from the royal family starting March 31, the couple's office announced Wednesday.
The royal couple stunned Britain with an abrupt announcement in January that they wanted to step back from royal duties. Prince Harry said he was taking a "leap of faith" in the move in an attempt to build a more peaceful life - one free of the journalists who have filmed, photographed and written about him since the day he was born.
Harry and Meghan will no longer use the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness but will retain them, leaving the possibility that the couple might change their minds and return sometime in the future.
The international Invictus Games was founded by Prince Harry for wounded members of armed services. This year's games take place May 9 to 16 in The Netherlands. The first Invictus Games took place in September 2014.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.