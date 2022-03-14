entertainment

Hit workplace comedy 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for second season

New episodes return on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.
EMBED <>More Videos

Abbott Elementary prepares for debut on 6abc with nods to West Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- Quinta Brunson's hit workplace comedy "Abbott Elementary" has officially been renewed for a second season on ABC.

Principal Ava Coleman made the announcement on social media Monday.



"Abbott Elementary" follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers - and a slightly tone-deaf principal - as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

But while the show is comical, it also teaches some tough lessons about the state of education.

Brunson, a West Philadelphia native, said she named the fictitious Philadelphia school (and the show) after her 6th-grade teacher, Ms. Joyce Abbott.

The hilarious mockumentary became ABC's first comedy to quadruple its ratings since its premiere. It's this season's No. 1 new comedy in adults 18-49, in a tie with "Ghost" on CBS.

New episodes return on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. You can also stream the episodes on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtentertainmentcomedyabcotrc
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
'Legally Blonde' opens at Visalia's Ice House Theater
Charles Entenmann, who helped expand family's NY bakery, dies at 92
Breaking new ground with this Oscar-nominated documentary short
It's been a big year so far for 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose
TOP STORIES
Fresno police ID suspect accused of stabbing teen at Fashion Fair Mall
15-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of teen boy in Porterville
Teen killed after being hit by suspected DUI driver in Tulare
Woman killed when car crashes into Fresno County canal
California students allowed to go maskless as mandate ends
Video shows man flung onto street trying to stop CA car burglary
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as talks end without breakthrough
Show More
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
Motorcycle rider dies in northeast Fresno crash
China orders 51 million into lockdown as COVID surges
Man stabbed in northwest Fresno, police investigating
Dolly Parton bows out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominations
More TOP STORIES News