ABC30 Jobs

KFSN-TV is an equal-opportunity employer and seeks to provide information about our job opportunities to as many people as possible.

Any organization providing employment information or job referrals may click here to email us a request to be added to our contact list for future notification of our openings.

Read KFSN's EEO report: ABC30.com page | FCC.gov page

Current Job Openings

Newsroom Intern

KFSN-TV/ABC30, the Disney/ABC Owned station in Fresno, is looking for a Newsroom Intern to learn about and contribute to our on-air, digital, and social media platforms. You will have the opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operations of a major market television station. KFSN-TV/ABC30 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.