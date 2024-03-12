Man sentenced as accessory for 2021 Northeast Fresno shooting

A man learned Monday that he won't be serving more time behind bars for his role in a Northeast Fresno shooting.

A man learned Monday that he won't be serving more time behind bars for his role in a Northeast Fresno shooting.

A man learned Monday that he won't be serving more time behind bars for his role in a Northeast Fresno shooting.

A man learned Monday that he won't be serving more time behind bars for his role in a Northeast Fresno shooting.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man learned Monday that he won't be serving more time behind bars for his role in a Northeast Fresno shooting.

A judge sentenced Jake Noriega for being an accessory after the fact for the 2021 shooting in Northeast Fresno.

"Given the violent nature of the crime, and the summary of facts and Mr. Noriega's role in that crime as the driver of a shooting and attempted murder, the court will follow the plea agreement for the aggravated sentence," said the judge.

Three years and time served now makes 60-year-old Jack Noriega a free man.

In 2021, Noriega drove a car near Herndon and First in Northeast Fresno while another suspect, Mario Colombo, allegedly opened fire.

That shooting left Jennifer Regan paralyzed from the chest down. Detectives say Regan dated Colombo for a short time and were actively building a case against him.

Now, Noriega can also not reach out to the victim at any point.

"I'm also asking for a ten-year protective order. I submitted a non-DV protective order as well as a termination of the old protective order," said prosecutor Samantha Dukes.

While the order was granted for Noriega, Mario Colombo is still behind bars and set to face a jury for the attempted murder of Regan.

Colombo's previous attorney asked the court to require Noriega to testify in Colombo's trial.

But ABC30 Legal Analyst Tony Cappozi says it's not required, as it was not in the plea agreement.

"He doesn't have to testify if he doesn't want to, he can be subpoenaed, he doesn't have a Fifth Amendment right, he can't get on the stand and say 'I claim the Fifth Amendment,' because he's already been prosecuted, he's already been sentenced, and he served his time," said Capozzi.

Capozzi says it's not clear what Noriega would say if he took the stand since he was not held to answer on attempted murder charges.

"By being prosecuted for accessory after the fact, he didn't have information that would've aided Colombo on this particular case," said Cappozi.

Mario Colombo, on the other hand, faces life in prison if convicted.

Monday, a judge allowed him to get a new attorney, who has yet to be appointed.

His trial is currently set to begin on April 18th, but that may change.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.