Aerosol can left on heater causes explosion at Sanger home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sanger family was displaced after an explosion in their home early Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home on 8th and P Streets at around midnight.

Officials say an aerosol can was left on top of a wall heater, and as the temperature rose over time, the gas in the can released and caused an explosion.

"The occupants did say the house shook like an earthquake, and there were some displaced walls and some blown-out windows," said Sanger Fire Capt. Todd Wilson. "Thankfully, no one was injured."

The Red Cross will help the family find a temporary home.

A construction unit boarded up the windows, and the estimated cost of damages is unknown.

Firefighters are reminding people to keep combustible items away from heat sources in their homes.
