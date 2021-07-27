bear

WATCH: Alaskan brown bears fishing for salmon on live webcam in Katmai National Park & Preserve

By Andrew Morris
ALASKA -- The brown bears of Katmai's National Park & Preserve in remote Alaska have picked up quite the Internet fam over the years.

A live webcam has been following their fishing expeditions as they beef up for a winter of hibernation to come.

VIDEO: Tennessee man shooing Gatlinburg bear from car
The man and a friend can be seen yelling at the bear to get out of the car, which it had entered on its own.



Brooks Falls in the remote area of Alaska's southern peninsula provides the perfect natural roadblock for the hungry bears to wait for a juicy meal -- migrations of fresh, 4,500-calorie sockeye salmon that are making the journey upstream to lay their eggs.

Click here to watch the bears at work and open the portal for the Explore.org network of live cameras.
More TOP STORIES News