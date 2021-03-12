Amazon expanding its facility in Fresno, bringing with it 1,000 jobs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amazon is expanding in the Central Valley.Fresno city council member Miguel Arias confirmed to Action News the online retail giant will expand near its existing facility in southwest Fresno.The added structure is expected to be about 420,000 square feet in area and should be completed by the end of the year.The expansion of Amazon in the Valley will create about 1,000 jobs.The city council discussed the approval of the new site during their meeting on Thursday night.Many residents in the area spoke out against the new center because of their frustration living near the growing business park."Their voices just weren't being heard by the city and developers; this is the first time that we are hearing them and more importantly, addressing the light, noise, air pollution and traffic impacts that have been generated as a result of the jobs created in that area," says Arias.With the city council's approval of the item, a community benefit fund will also be established.Money will go to renovating residents' homes and improving the traffic flow to make it more comfortable for them to live in the area.