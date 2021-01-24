Ambulance involved in crash while responding to crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ambulance was involved in a traffic accident Saturday morning while it was on the way to a different traffic collision.

Authorities say the ambulance was heading through the intersection at Mount Whitney and East Avenue in Fresno County shortly after 8 am when it collided with a Chevy Silverado.

It appears the truck failed to stop at a stop sign and slammed into the ambulance causing it to roll over.

The driver and passenger of the truck were treated on scene and the EMS crew in the ambulance went to the hospital. Everyone involved is expected to recover.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
