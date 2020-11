FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sanger Police Department is asking the public to avoid Academy Avenue and 5th Street due to an ammonia leak.The leak is happening at Barr Packing on the 500 block of L Street. It's not known what started the leak.Crews are already working to contain the leak. For the time being, you are asked to avoid the area.Is it not known if anyone was impacted by the leak at this time.