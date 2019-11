EMBED >More News Videos Dramatic scanner radio transmissions recorded by Broadcastify document the hectic moments as Fresno authorities responded to the scene.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say at ten people were shot, and four are dead after a suspect opened fire at a family gathering at an east central Fresno home Sunday night.Dramatic scanner radio transmissions recorded by Broadcastify document the hectic moments as Fresno authorities responded to the scene.