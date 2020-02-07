food

Fresno Mediterranean restaurant opens new location in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family-owned restaurant known for their kabobs is settling into a second location in Clovis.

Ark Mediterranean Grill just opened at Herndon and Armstrong about three weeks ago.

Their other location at Shepherd and Cedar opened about five years ago.

The manager says everything is homemade and made fresh when you order.

We asked what their most popular dishes are and we received several answers.

"The chicken kabob is really popular. We're really famous for the lamb chop, they're really good," said manager Jaqueline Neria.

"When I tasted the salmon here, it's like really good it's like to die for. Everybody loves it here," Neria added.

The manager also said their new location is a little bit bigger than the Fresno spot.

In case you were wondering about their name, they say Ark is based on Noah's Ark.
