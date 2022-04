GOSHEN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for two suspects that robbed a gas station in Goshen.It happened just after 1:30 am on Wednesday at the Rocket Gas Station on Betty Drive.Authorities say a man and woman drove up in a black sedan. The two suspects went into the store, held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded money.Sheriff's officials say the suspects got away with cash and other items.Anyone with information can contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.