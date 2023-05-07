2 suspects wanted for armed robbery at Tulare County market

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are searching for two suspects who robbed a market in Tulare County on Saturday night.

The armed robbery happened around 8:20 pm at the Poplar Mini Mart on Avenue 144.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says two masked men walked into the store and one of them used a gun to rob the clerk.

Both suspects left the store after stealing money from the cash register.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.