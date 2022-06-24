Police investigating armed robbery at Visalia massage business

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for two men involved in the armed robbery of a massage business.It happened just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon at Good Massage on Noble near Chinowith.Police say two men went into the business, pulled out a gun and demanded money.The men then left the business with an unknown amount of cash.No one was injured in the robbery.Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Visalia Police. You can remain anonymous.