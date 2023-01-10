2 suspects wanted for starting fire that destroyed several Southeast Fresno businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have released footage of two suspects accused of sparking a fire that damaged several businesses at a strip mall in Fresno.

The fire broke out around 4:30 am Friday at a strip mall near Kings Canyon Road and Phillip Avenue.

Investigators say they believe the flames spread from Blendz Barber Lounge to several nearby businesses.

Officials say O'Sullivan's Sunnyside Lounge and at least two other businesses were destroyed.

Sunnyside Deli was damaged in the fire, but crews were able to save it.

Surveillance footage shows the two suspects forcing their way into the barbershop by breaking out a window.

The fire is now being investigated as an arson.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call (559) 621-ARSN.