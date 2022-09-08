Arte Americas given $7 million for renovations

The money will be used to build more space to hold workshops for children and to address maintenance issues.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A downtown Fresno culture and arts center has received a big financial boost to grow and improve its facility.

On Wednesday, Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula presented Arte Americas with $7 million.

The money will be used to build more space to hold workshops for children and to address maintenance issues.

Councilmember Miguel Arias was also in attendance to announce that the city of Fresno is giving an additional $400,000 to the center.

Arte Americas focuses on Latino arts and culture, while reflecting the history of the Central Valley.