Arte Américas celebrates Día De Muertos in downtown Fresno

Hundreds were in Downtown Fresno as Arte Américas celebrated Día De Muertos Saturday night.

Arte Américas celebrates Día De Muertos in downtown Fresno Hundreds were in Downtown Fresno as Arte Américas celebrated Día De Muertos Saturday night.

Arte Américas celebrates Día De Muertos in downtown Fresno Hundreds were in Downtown Fresno as Arte Américas celebrated Día De Muertos Saturday night.

Arte Américas celebrates Día De Muertos in downtown Fresno Hundreds were in Downtown Fresno as Arte Américas celebrated Día De Muertos Saturday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds were in Downtown Fresno as Arte Américas celebrated Día De Muertos Saturday night.

The cultural center hosted its biggest event of the year, Cala Gala.

It featured nine ofrendas built by artists and a procession in the Plaza Paz.

There were art stations, vendors, catrinas and a concert featuring artist Diana Gameros.

Arte Americas says this helps the community learn more about the traditions of the holiday.

"Día De Muertos is an opportunity for all of us to come together, take a moment to remember where we come from, to remember those that came before us to celebrate our history," Arte Américas executive director Arianna Paz Chávez said.

ABC30 Action News reporter Kassandra Gutierrez emceed the event.

Arte Américas will host a 'Get Out The Vote Cumbia Concert on Sunday starting at 4 p.m.

You can purchase tickets here.