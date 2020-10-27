Arte Americas reopens doors after closing in March due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Arte Americas was forced to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but was finally set to reopen Thursday.
The "Dia de Los Muertos" exhibit represented a re-birth for the cultural center.
Arte Americas has "Got a bone to pick." That's the name of the exhibit that will raise both funds and spirits during a long-awaited reopening.
Executive Director Ruth Saludes said, "We want people to think about the past year and how difficult it's been, not only with COVID-19 but all the issues we've had."
Saludes was excited to be able to bring visitors back. It was hoped the "day of the dead" celebration could breathe new life into the non-profit.
The work of 17 artists and 9 poets will be on display. Arte Americas has been trying to recover financially.
Saludes said, "The coming year is a difficult year for sure. We're focusing a lot on fundraising."
Adding to their woes, vandalism.
Thieves stole copper wire and other parts from the heating and air conditioning unit, which now needs to be repaired.
Renovation work on the outdoor plaza came to an abrupt halt during the pandemic. So did the popular summer concert series.
Saludes explained, "It means we don't have the funds coming in that we need coming in on a regular basis. What do you do in a case like that? It's been pretty tough, very tough to keep the gallery going."
Arte Americas has relied on grant funding to stay afloat.
On Saturday, it will host an event with outdoor "Dia De Los Muertos" altars and vendors.
Only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time.
You must wear a mask and have your temperature taken before you enter.
For ticket information, visit their website.
