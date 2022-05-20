our america

Our America: Because I Am | Full episode

EMBED <>More Videos

Our America: Because I Am | Full episode

"Our America: Because I Am," a new special from ABC Owned Television Stations, shines a light on the nearly 25 million Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders living in the United States.

Hosted by KABC-TV news anchor David Ono, the special highlights their positive impact on our communities, politics and culture.

Many people within this incredibly diverse community are familiar with the question, "Where are you from?" They often need to explain to others that they are, in fact, American, regardless of appearances or names.

At their core, the stories shared in "Our America: Because I Am" -- from the Bangladeshi newspaper in New York to the Korean celebrities in Los Angeles -- are really American stories.

Watch the full episode in the media player above or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
our americaasian americanasian american & pacific islander heritage monthrace in americabecause i amrace and cultureasian pacific american heritage month
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUR AMERICA
How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the U.S.
What is Title IX?
Our America: Green Guardians | Full episode
Special exhibition in NYC marks 50 years of Title IX
TOP STORIES
Suspect barricaded in Fresno Save Mart after deputy-involved shooting
Over 500 cars damaged in fire at auto facility south of Fresno
2 houses in Merced's Ragsdale Historic District catch fire
Suspect fatally shot by police officer in central Fresno, chief says
High winds blow dust impacting Central CA air quality
Fresno family finds human bone while searching for son's remains
Court doctrine could end case involving homicide in police custody
Show More
Clean-up efforts begin on riverbed after fire destroys Madera homes
Crews clear hazmat incident at Fresno City College
Lindsay woman being investigated for citizenship scam
Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery in central Fresno
Body found in downtown Fresno, police investigating
More TOP STORIES News