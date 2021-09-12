Community & Events

Fresno non-profit holds fun event for local kids

The community event included sports and games, arts and crafts, reading, cooking, dancing, and much more.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood for the Assistance League's Super Saturday event in southwest Fresno.

The local non-profit held their outdoor event for students at the Martin Luther King Elementary School Playground.

Super Saturday is a part of Assistance League's signature program - Operation School Bell.

This weekend, volunteers were able to serve more than 40 kids looking for a free, safe option for fun.

Operation School Bell has helped out more than 48,000 students in Fresno County, since getting underway in 1990.

The event will be on the second Saturday of each month from 10 am to noon.

You can find more information on the website of the Assistance League.

