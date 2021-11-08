Astroworld victims: What we know about 8 killed during Travis Scott concert

Those who died in the chaos that erupted during the opening song of rapper Travis Scott's performance at NRG Stadium Friday include a teen who loved dancing, an aspiring Border Patrol agent and a computer science student.
Their ages range from 14 to 27 years old. As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized.
Seven of the eight victims have been publically identified. Here's what we know:
Madison Dubiski, 23
Madison Dubiski was the last Astroworld victim to be publicly identified.
The 23-year-old was from Cypress, Texas, and her family has been notified, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Axel Acosta, 21
Axel Acosta, 21, was one of the eight victims who authorities were looking to identify over the weekend, his father Edgar Acosta confirmed to our sister station KTRK.
Acosta had traveled from Washington alone to see Travis Scott at NRG Park, according to his aunt, but his father said he started worrying when his son never returned to his hotel after the concert.
He had has just turned 21 last month and was studying computer science at Western Washington University, according to his family.
"By all accounts, Axel was a young man with a vibrant future. We are sending our condolences to his family on this very sad day," said Western Washington University vice president of enrollment and student services Melynda Huskey.
MORE: 1st lawsuit filed after 8 people died at Astroworld Festival
Danish Baig, 27
Danish Baig, 27, was killed during the Astroworld crowd crush while trying to save his fiancee, his brother Basil Baig said in a statement to ABC News.
Baig, of Dallas, fell during the chaos and was trampled by concert-goers while trying to protect his fiancee Olivia Swingle, Basil Baig said.
"He was [an] innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hard-working man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in a heartbeat for anything. He always had a solution to everything," his statement read.
Basil Baig said the family plan to hire an attorney and have not heard from Travis Scott nor Live Nation, which promoted and organized the event.
"Travis Scott and his team and everyone associated in the event should and WILL BE HELD RESPONSIBLE. He [didn't] stop the show even with people chanting and to stop the show. He allowed it. This was a blood bath and all of it is on his hands," the statement read.
In a separate statement, Live Nation said, "We will continue working to provide as much information and assistance as possible to the local authorities as they investigate the situation."
Franco Patiño, 21
Franco Patiño, 21, was a student at the University of Dayton in Ohio, where he majored in mechanical engineering technology with a minor in human movement biomechanics.
The senior from Naperville, Illinois, was actively involved in campus life, according to a statement from the University of Dayton. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and his school's Engineers in Technical Humanitarian Opportunities of Service Learning.
His father, Julio Patiño, described his son as a charismatic, energetic leader who was active in his community and intent on helping people with disabilities.
He told The Associated Press that his son was working with a team on a new medical device, and that he wanted to find a way to help his mother walk again after she was severely injured in an automobile accident in Mexico two years ago.
Through tears, Patiño described how his son -- who enjoyed weight lifting, football and rugby -- used his strength to break a door and free his mom from the wreckage.
"He loved his mom," Patiño said. "He said everything that he was doing, it was trying to help his mom. The entire goal."
WATCH: Astroworld attendees describe 'concert from hell'
Julio Patiño was in London on business when the phone rang around 3 a.m. He answered it and heard his wife, Teresita, crying. She said someone had called from a hospital about their 21-year-old son, Franco, and that a doctor would be calling her soon. About 30 minutes, she called back with the doctor on the line.
"The doctor was giving us the news that our son had passed away," Patiño said.
Patiño said he had last spoken with his son about 2 p.m. Friday. Franco told his dad that there weren't a lot a people at the festival site yet
"Don't worry, I'm fine," Patiño recalled his son saying. "I just said, 'Ok, just be careful.'"
Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 20
Jacob "Jake" Jurinek was a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he was pursuing his passion for art and media, and worked as a graphic arts and media intern for the athletic department, his family said.
Also from Naperville, Illinois, Jurinek was attending the music festival with Patiño, who was his best friend and former high school football teammate. Both graduated from Neuqua Valley High School.
"Jake was beloved by his family and by his seemingly countless number of friends for his contagious enthusiasm, his boundless energy, and his unwavering positive attitude. He was an avid fan of music, an artist, a son, a best friend to many, and a loving and beloved cousin, nephew, and grandson. Always deeply committed to his family, he was affectionately known as 'Big Jake' by his adoring younger cousins, a name befitting of his larger-than-life personality," Jurinek's family said in a statement.
MORE: Rapper Travis Scott speaks to fans after Astroworld Festival tragedy
Jurinek's family added that he was also a Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks fan, and often attended games with his father.
"We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives," said his father, Ron Jurinek. "Right now, we ask for the time and space for our family to process this tragic news and begin to heal. We're comforted by the fact that the hundreds of people Jake touched over the years will carry a piece of his spirit with them."
Brianna Rodriguez, 16
A family member confirmed the 16-year-old was Brianna Rodriguez. Her aunt said she was a junior at Heights High School and had a passion for dancing.
"Gone from our sites, but never from our hearts. It is with profound sadness we lay to rest our beloved Brianna Rodriguez. She was a beautiful vibrant 16-year-old high school junior ... now she's dancing her way to heaven's pearly gates," a GoFundMe page for her funeral expenses read.
Julia Hasbrouck, Rodriguez's teammate on the Heights High School Redcoats dance team, called the 16-year-old "passionate" during a Houston vigil Sunday.
"She was one of our top dancers. Our biggest 'hype man' for everyone. She always brings energy to the team, just so passionate," she said.
John Hilgert, 14
The youngest victim who died was 14-year-old John Hilgert, a freshman at Memorial High School in Houston, according to a letter the school's principal sent to parents.
"Our hearts go out to the student's family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial," MHS Principal Lisa Weir wrote. "This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today."
Counselors will be made available to students next week to offer support as they process the loss of their classmate, Weir said.
Green ribbons were found wrapped around the building on Saturday.
Rudy Peña, 23
Rudy Peña, of Laredo, Texas, was a student at Laredo College and wanted to be Border Patrol agent, his friend Stacey Sarmiento said. She described him as a people person.
"Rudy was a close friend of mine," she said. "We met in high school. He was an athlete... He brought happiness anywhere he went. He was easy to get along with. It was like positive vibes from him at all times."
"We all came to have a good time ... it was just horrible in there," she added.
ABC News contributed to this report.