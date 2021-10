ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fiery crash killed two people in Atwater on Friday night.A Lexus rear-ended a Honda at high speeds near the intersection of Santa Fe and SpacePort Entry just before 10 o clock.The crash happened just across the street from the Merced County Castle Airport, killing the driver and passenger inside the Honda.The driver of the Lexus suffered moderate injuries and is in custody, suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash.