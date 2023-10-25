Atwater police release body camera footage of officer fatally shooting man

Atwater police have released bodycam footage of an officer fatally shooting a man earlier this year.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater police have released bodycam footage of an officer fatally shooting a man earlier this year.

We do want to warn you, that the video may be difficult to watch.

Police say they tried to pull over 36-year-old Korey Unti around 7 pm on August 13th.

They say the car he was driving was connected to a stolen property case.

Officers say that's when Unti drove off, leading them on a chase while shooting at their vehicles.

In the video, you can see Unti crash into a parked car and run.

"Stop police. Korey stop. STOP," an officer was heard yelling.

As police chased him through an apartment complex near Crest and Bellevue roads, investigators say he pointed a gun at an officer.

Unti was shot and died at the scene.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating as well as an internal review by Atwater police.

The officer was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.