FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Atwater Police Department is searching for a man who stole close to $300 worth of merchandise from a Super Walmart on Thursday.Police say it happened Thursday morning just before 10 am at the Super Walmart on Commerce Rd. The suspect was seen inside the store filling up a shopping cart. He then left the store with the items, which are estimated to cost close to $300.The suspect got into a white Chevrolet, which is registered in Livingston.Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396. Callers may remain anonymous.