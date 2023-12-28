Officers open fire on armed suspect after chase in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after Atwater police opened fire on a suspect on Wednesday.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says Atwater police had tried to pull over a suspect after an altercation in Winton.

Deputies say the suspect refused to stop, leading to a short chase.

The chase ended after the suspect got out of the vehicle and went into a home near Pearless and Orchard Park Avenue.

Investigators say the driver came out of the home with a gun.

Officers fired at the suspect but missed him.

The suspect was hit with bean bag rounds fired by at least one officer and taken into custody.

He was taken to the hospital and will later be booked into the Merced County Jail.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting.