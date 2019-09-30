house fire

Authorities investigating Visalia house fire possibly sparked by honey oil lab

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement investigators are on the scene of a house fire that sparked in a Visalia neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Sunday on Meadow near Casablanca.

When firefighters arrived there were several loud explosions which forced them to call in additional firefighters to help put out the flames.

About two dozen firefighters worked for about an hour to contain the blaze.

No one was injured and officials believe no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Department of Justice and Tulare County Sheriff's investigators are now on the scene to see if those explosions are linked to a possible honey oil lab.

At this time, there is no official cause for the fire and the damage is estimated at around $175,000.
