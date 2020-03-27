Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Can I pass more than one car at a time?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: is it illegal to pass two or more cars on a two-lane road at one time?

"If the line is broken on your side of the roadway going in your direction, then yes, it's legal for you to pass, but only if you do so safely," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "Meaning you have to yield to oncoming traffic that's close enough to constitute a hazard."

"One thing to remember: the maximum speed on a two-lane roadway is 55 miles per hour, and this is not an excuse for you to exceed the speed limit in order to pass a vehicle," Pennings said.

"So with all that in mind, the answer to your question is: there really is no number of vehicles that you're limited to pass, as long as you do so safely and you don't exceed the 55 miles per hour speed."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolpedestrians
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: What are the rules when a person is crossing the street?
Know the Road: Can I tint my front windows if I have a doctor note?
Know the Road: Is it legal to drive with headphones?
Know the Road: When merging onto the freeway, who has the right of way?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera County reports first Valley death connected to COVID-19
US now most coronavirus cases in world
Fresno's 'shelter in place' order extended to April 12, Mayor says
House debates $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill
Coronavirus: Navy hospital ship arrives in Los Angeles | WATCH
Family displaced after apartment fire in southwest Fresno
DMV closing all field offices Friday due to coronavirus
Show More
Man lost mom to COVID-19, forced to say goodbye via FaceTime
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Central Unified extending school closure to May
Shots fired at home in southeast Fresno
Coronavirus: Valley substitute teachers forced to file for unemployment
More TOP STORIES News