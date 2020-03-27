Know the Road with the CHP: Can I pass more than one car at a time?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: is it illegal to pass two or more cars on a two-lane road at one time?
"If the line is broken on your side of the roadway going in your direction, then yes, it's legal for you to pass, but only if you do so safely," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "Meaning you have to yield to oncoming traffic that's close enough to constitute a hazard."
"One thing to remember: the maximum speed on a two-lane roadway is 55 miles per hour, and this is not an excuse for you to exceed the speed limit in order to pass a vehicle," Pennings said.
"So with all that in mind, the answer to your question is: there really is no number of vehicles that you're limited to pass, as long as you do so safely and you don't exceed the 55 miles per hour speed."
