Tesla opens first Central Valley service center in Fresno

The automotive company has opened its first Central Valley service station in east central Fresno, on Shields and Armstrong avenues.
NEW: @Tesla has opened its first service center in the Central Valley.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 21, 2019
It’s near Shields & Armstrong in east Fresno. pic.twitter.com/IzNHY6SGD3
There are also two job opportunities with the center. The company is looking for a Service Advisor and a Parts Advisor.
It's not clear whether more charging stations will be made available to drivers with the opening of the center.
You can find a list of charging stations in Fresno here.
TESLA SERVICE CENTER - FRESNO