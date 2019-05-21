tesla

Tesla opens first Central Valley service center in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local Tesla drivers no longer have to drive hours away to find the nearest service center.

The automotive company has opened its first Central Valley service station in east central Fresno, on Shields and Armstrong avenues.



There are also two job opportunities with the center. The company is looking for a Service Advisor and a Parts Advisor.

It's not clear whether more charging stations will be made available to drivers with the opening of the center.

You can find a list of charging stations in Fresno here.

TESLA SERVICE CENTER - FRESNO
