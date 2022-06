AVENAL, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Avenal Friday night.Avenal police say it happened around 8:30 pm near Fresno and Union.Authorities found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.It is not known what led to the shooting at this time.Officers have not provided a suspect description.