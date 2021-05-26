baby animals

Help name the baby orangutan born at Cleveland Metro Parks Zoo

EMBED <>More Videos

Help name this adorable baby orangutan!

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Metro Parks Zoo has an adorable new addition, and it needs your help!

This cuddly male orangutan was born on April 28 - the first successful orangutan birth at the zoo since 2014.

Bornean orangutans are considered critically endangered. Deforestation of their native habitat has decreased their population by more than 50% in the past 15 years.

Now, here's where you come in: the zoo needs a name for the baby.

The choices are Halim, which means gentle; Rimba, which means jungle; and Zaki, which means pure.

You can cast your vote online at FutureForWildlife.org .
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohiozoobaby animalsu.s. & worldmonkey
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BABY ANIMALS
Family's puppy 'Run Run' turns out to be a wild fox
Mother bear and cub enjoy afternoon on school playground
SoCal family's dog asks to play with bears in backyard
Kerber's Farm offers classes to teach kids about farm life
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News