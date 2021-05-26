Help name the baby orangutan born at Cleveland Metro Parks Zoo

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Metro Parks Zoo has an adorable new addition, and it needs your help!
This cuddly male orangutan was born on April 28 - the first successful orangutan birth at the zoo since 2014.
Bornean orangutans are considered critically endangered. Deforestation of their native habitat has decreased their population by more than 50% in the past 15 years.
Now, here's where you come in: the zoo needs a name for the baby.
The choices are Halim, which means gentle; Rimba, which means jungle; and Zaki, which means pure.
You can cast your vote online at FutureForWildlife.org .
