Bakersfield Police Department warning community of 'Circle Game' scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bakersfield Police Department is warning the community of a recent scam that's trending on social media.The "Circle Game" starts with someone reaching out to you and asking to invest $100. They are promising that you will receive an $800 return with the original $100 you invested.What makes this recent trend complicated is that people constantly need to be recruited to the circle in order to keep the game going.The Bakersfield Police Department says it takes 64 new people buying in in order for the original eight people to make money. It then takes 512 people to buy in for those new 64 people to receive money.The trend continues to the point where it falls through and people ultimately lose money.Authorities added that this activity is illegal in the United States and other countries.