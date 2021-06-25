events

Bass Lake Fourth of July fireworks show to return this year

The event was canceled last summer due to the pandemic.
BASS LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The annual Bass Lake Fourth of July fireworks show will return this year.

People will be able to line the beaches and head out on the lake to enjoy the show on Sunday, July 4.

A boat parade will begin at 7:00 pm, and the fireworks display starts at 9:00 pm.

CAL FIRE officials are reminding folks in eastern Madera and Mariposa County of the risks of using illegal fireworks.

All fireworks, including safe and sane, are illegal in Mariposa County and all areas east of the Madera Canal to keep surrounding forests safe.

