Bass Lake Fishing Derby kicks off this weekend

The 40th annual Bass Lake Fishing Derby is this weekend, kicking off the lake's summer season.
This year, anglers have a chance to snap a portion of $59,000 in prize money.
More than 1,000 tagged rainbow trout are released into the lake before the derby, each worth varying amounts.
There are hundreds of small prizes, but two grand prize fish will be worth $10,000 each.
The two-day event sponsored by the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce takes place on Saturday and Sunday with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
You can register online at basslakechamber.com/fishing-derby.