FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Popular eatery Benaddiction is expanding to northeast Fresno, taking over the old Manna Cafe location at Maple and Behymer.The goal is to open sometime in October.This marks the second location for the restaurant.The original one is located on Bullard and Marks in northwest Fresno.Owners say the new place is about twice the size of their original restaurant and they are also planning to add a patio.If you are looking for a job, Benaddiction will be hiring in August.