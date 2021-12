FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular Fresno breakfast spot opened its newest location in northeast Fresno on Friday.Benaddiction is expanding into the area of Maple and Behymer.After making it big on the local food truck scene, Benaddiction opened its first restaurant in 2014.The owner says this new space is bigger, but customers can still expect the same menu and fun atmosphere.The newest location will be open during breakfast and brunch hours, seven days a week.