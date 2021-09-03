Benaddiction hiring for new northeast Fresno location

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The opening of Benaddiction's second location in northeast Fresno is bringing new jobs to the area.Work is underway at Benaddiction North of Maple and Behymer, which will feature indoor and outdoor dining.The owners of the popular breakfast shop will hold open interviews over the next couple of weeks for dozens of positions.They're being held the next two Thursdays and Fridays at the new location at Maple and Behymer from 10 am to 3 pm.The restaurant is scheduled to open sometime next month.Benaddicion's original site at Bullard and Marks will remain open.