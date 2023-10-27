22 advent calendars that will bring joy to every person on your gift list

Everyone loves a good advent calendar. Who doesn't love counting down to Christmas with a surprise gift every day along the way?

We've come a long way from the advent calendars of the past filled with simple candies and toys. Now, there's a countdown calendar for every person and passion in your life. From self-care products to limited edition toys and precious ornaments, here are 22 advent calendars for 2024 that will make each day before Christmas a little brighter for you and everyone on your gift list.

The best Advent calendars for 2024

Disney Store Mickey's Christmas Carol 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set 2024 - Limited Edition $249.99 Shop Now

This Disney advent calendar will help you celebrate with daily beautiful surprise pins. Each limited edition character pin is staged in front of a snowy window backdrop with translucent panes. It comes with 24 pins in total with detailed fininshes based on Mickey's Christmas Carol (1983).

Other luxury calendars we love:

- Williams Sonoma Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar

- Jo Malone London 12 Day Advent Calendar Collection

- Balsam Hill Lit Wooden Christmas Advent Calendars

- Diptyque Advent Calendar

Beauty and Self-Care Advent Calendars

ULTA Beauty ULTA Beauty 24 Days Of Self Care Advent Calendar $75.00 Shop Now

Treat yourself or a loved one with a new beauty and self-care surprise every day with this self care calendar. Eye cream, facial soap, brightening serum and hair care products are just a few of the items you'll be enjoying when you gift this delightful daily dose of joy.

Other beauty and self-care calendars we love:

- L'Occitane Holiday Classic Advent Calendar

- MAC Cosmetics 24k Holiday Advent Calendar

- Uncommon Goods Advent Shower Steamer Set

Food and Drink Advent Calendars

Amazon 2024 Christmas Coffee Advent Calendar $65.99 Shop Now

For the coffee aficionado in your life, give them the joy of opening up 24 full-pot bags of ground flavored coffee with this advent calendar. Each day you'll find a new coffee that brews up to one full pot of joe. We also love the design of the gift box and how it opens up as a visually stunning centerpiece on its own.

Other food and drink calendars we love:

- Woodford Reserve 8 Day Cocktail Advent Calendar

- Sugarfina 2024 Gingerbread House Candy Advent Calendar

- Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar

- 12 Days Of Murray's Cheese Advent Calendar

- 12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar

Toy Advent Calendars

8% off Amazon Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday Advent Calendar $45.92

$49.99 Shop Now

Funko Pop! Toys are perfect for both collectors and kids who just want to play with their favorite superhero. If you're looking for a gift that will make you a hero this holiday, this advent calendar comes with 24 super characters dressed in their holiday best.

Other toy calendars we love:

- Bluey's Exclusive Advent Calendar Pack

- LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

- NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Science Advent Calendar 2024

Thinking Outside the Box

Amazon Stitch a Day Advent Embroidery Calendar $45.00 Shop Now

Learn a new skill and work on it daily this holiday season with this embroidery advent calendar. Plus, at the end you'll have a work of art to enjoy and remember for years to come.

Other unique calendars we love:

- Fishing Christmas Countdown

- Christmas Countdown Calendar Gift Box with 24 Brain Teaser Puzzles

