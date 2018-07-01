Boating accident near Kings River, investigation underway

Tulare Sheriff's County Deputies are investigating a boating accident at Kings River near Highway 99. (KFSN)

By and Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Deputies are responding to a deadly boating accident in the Kings River.

These are live pictures from the scene, where officials say two boats collided just after four-thirty this afternoon.

One person has died as a result of the crash.

Both boats were occupied but it's not clear how many people were on board during the collision.

An investigation is now underway and it is not clear if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

Stay with Action News on this developing story.
