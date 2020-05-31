fresno state bulldogs

Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett passes away at 86

By and Matthew Cardenas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett has passed away at the age of 86, his family confirmed.

Bennett is the winningest coach in Fresno State baseball history. He led the Diamond Dogs for 34 seasons, with 1,302 wins before his retirement in 2002.


Back on May 20, Todd Bennett, son of Bob, announced on Facebook that his father's heart had stopped following a procedure. He was put on a ventilator following the complications.

During his time in the hospital, family members of Bennett reached out to the public asking them to send videos of well-wishes for the former Bulldog coach to aid in his recovery. He was able to see the videos before he passed and responded positively to them.

RELATED: Family of Bob Bennett asking for videos of well-wishes for former Fresno State coach
Bennett became just the 2nd head baseball coach in Fresno State history when he took over following Pete Beiden's retirement in 1969.


He led the Diamond Dogs to 21 NCAA Regionals, 17 conference championships and two College World Series appearances in 1988 and 1991.

His #26 was the first number retired at Fresno State and in 2016, the school renamed its baseball stadium "Bob Bennett Stadium at Pete Beiden Field."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statebaseballfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Family of Bob Bennett asking for videos of well-wishes for former Fresno St. coach
On this date in Bulldog history: Fresno St. softball wins '98 championship
Fresno State men's basketball team discusses recruiting and schedule changes
Fresno State task force to discuss fate of this year's football season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd protests in Fresno: Hundreds gather for demonstrations across city
Video shows Jeep hitting protester at Visalia march over death of George Floyd
Central California coronavirus cases
Three protesters arrested in connection to vandalism of Fresno tire shop
National Guard deployed to LA amid violent protests
Kings County deputies assist in Los Angeles during protests
Man suffers critical injuries after being shot in head in southeast Fresno
Show More
ABC7 reporter Carlos Granda hit with tear gas as chaos spreads to Beverly Hills
Several Target stores to remain open after scheduled closures
Cornerstone Church reopens doors Sunday morning with capacity limit
Fresno first responders, Fresno Grizzlies hold parade for 5-year-old cancer survivor
3 arrested for drive-by shooting in San Joaquin
More TOP STORIES News